Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Music Club Goes Eclectic

The Music Club of Santa Barbara continued its largess to the community last Saturday with its matinee concert, offering old masters and some newer music by Paul Hindemith and Robert Muczynski.

 

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 25, 2008 | 7:46 a.m.

The Music Club of Santa Barbara continued its largess to the community last Saturday with its matinee concert, offering old masters and some newer music by Paul Hindemith and Robert Muczynski.

The club is one of Santa Barbara’s low-profile treasures, offering fine music concerts regularly and charging no admission for them. For serious music lovers, it’s the best deal in town.

Saturday’s afternoon program in the Library’s Faulkner Gallery began with pianist Ellen Feldman, the club’s 2008 scholarship winner, playing Mozart’s Fantasia in C minor, K. 475, followed by Chopin’s Etude in E major, Op. 10, No. 3, and Etude in G-flat major, Op. 10, No. 5. Feldman is one of those wonderful young performers who also excels in academics, both at Dos Pueblos High School and in the Santa Barbara County Science Fair.

Her future seems as bright as her talent.

Next up were two works for flutes, played by Mary Jo Hartle and Mark Sherwin, mature musicians who are also scientists (and Hartle writes children’s books, presumably in her spare time). The duo played Hindemith’s ethereal Sonatine (in Canon Style), Op. 31, No. 3, and Muczynski’s Duos, Op. 34, a modern work in six movements.
Concluding the program was Johannes Brahms’ Trio in A minor, Op. 114, richly played by Nancy Mathison, clarinet, Ervin Klinkon, cello, and Sally Klinkon, piano. These beautifully trained chamber musicians sailed through the composer’s livelier passages, and also brought out the underlying darkness of his world view.

The club’s next concert will take place on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at the First Methodist Church. More fine music will no doubt be served up, including songs and arias by "Delightful Divas," all at no cost.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 