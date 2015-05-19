Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Music Event with Jeff Bridges to Celebrate Summer of Free Meals for Children

By Laura Burton Capps for No Kid Hungry | May 19, 2015 | 12:09 p.m.

In Santa Barbara County, summer is a magical time, but for thousands of children, it’s when hunger is at its worst. Nearly one in four children in Santa Barbara County struggle with hunger, and in the summer only 15 percent of them participate in the 40 free summer meal programs.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Westside Boys and Girls Club, 602 W. Anapamu St., 300 students, their parents and community members will gather to enjoy music by local youth bands and eat nutritious food from the Santa Barbara Unified School Districts mobile cafes.

The event is a open to the public.

It is a celebration of the 40 places that kids can get free and healthy meals this summer. Families throughout the county can text SUMMERFOOD to 877.877 to find a summer meals site in their neighborhood.

The coalition behind this effort includes the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Community Action Commission and the City of Santa Barbara, and is supported and inspired by No Kid Hungry’s national spokesman, Jeff Bridges, who lives in Santa Barbara with his family. This year, Bridges will be bringing a surprise guest.

The coalition is partnering with Radio Bronco (107.7) and Lupita Rodriguez will broadcasting live from the event. There will also be a performance from Girls Rock SB, the musical duo, Rico & Nico, and dancers from SB Dance Arts. 

“Even in our wonderful community, too many of our children are not getting the meals they need, especially when school is out," Bridges said. "With so many strong partners like the Foodbank, CAC, the City of Santa Barbara and our local schools, we’ve been working together to make sure that more families take advantage of the summer meal programs throughout the county. There are 40 places that any child can get a free summer meal, no paperwork required. Summer is around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate our kids. What a better way to do that than to enjoy delicious food and hear good music from talented youth musicians and Radio Bronco."

In addition to the new radio campaign, No Kid Hungry has developed a texting program to make it easier for families to find out where summer meals are served. Families throughout the county can text SUMMERFOOD to 877.877 to find a summer meals site in their neighborhood. The texting program is sponsored by the Arby’s Foundation.

— Laura Burton Capps represents No Kid Hungry.

