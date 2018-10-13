Dishwalla Headlines Music Festival Rockstock III to Benefit Rockshop Academy

Rockshop Academy, a nonprofit program for aspiring musicians ages 10-17 in the Santa Barbara area, is bringing back its benefit concert and music festival, 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, on the upper level parking structure at Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants.

Rockstock III will feature up-and-coming musical acts from the Rockshop Academy and program alumni including Rockshop Kids, Jamey Geston, J. Mally, Katelyn Mires, Christian Pelonis, Ethan Harb, Will Callender, Jump Start, Maxton, and Stolen Thunder.

Local band The Caverns will be performing before the headliner, platinum-selling Dishwalla, takes the stage.

George Pendergast, Dishwalla drummer and Rockshop Academy founder, said he is thrilled to bring the organization’s signature event back to town.

This provides a venue for alumni, many with their own record deals and tours, and currently enrolled students to share their art with the community.

“Everyone at Rockshop Academy — the staff, the kids, the parents — is so excited for the return of Rockstock,” Pendergast said.

“This is truly an event where everyone wins,” he said. “Our kids, who have been working so hard, get a chance to perform in front of their friends and supporters, and gain some exposure and new fans from throughout the community.

“Santa Barbara-area music fans get a chance to see and hear some really amazing aspiring musicians.

“And the most important part is that the funds raised from the concert support Rockshop Academy programming needs, so more local Santa Barbara kids can collaborate with their peers, learn new skills, and become better musicians.”

The event will have food and drinks for sale from local vendors, a beer garden, and giveaways throughout the day.

Rockshop Academy will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2019, and funds raised from the Oct. 27 benefit concert are expected to help provide an early funding boost for next year’s programming.

Rockshop strives to provide today’s at-risk youth with a supportive environment where they can share and grow their passion for music.

Studies have shown teens who participate in positive, goal-oriented activities show a stronger commitment to school and may be less likely to engage in risky behaviors.

Proceeds from Rockstock III will support Rockshop Academy activities including underwriting Rockshop Academy scholarships for low-income and foster youth, paying for teacher salaries, buying equipment, and promoting Rockshop Academy player events.

VIP packages and teen tickets are available, and children 12 and under get in free. To buy tickets or learn more about Rockshop Academy and Rockstock III, visit www.rockshopacademy.com.

The nonprofit Rockshop Academy is a community after school and summer camp program that offers youth a place to connect with other children interested in learning to play music.

Students receive mentorship by professional musicians and Rockshop Academy alumni, learn skills to perform on stage, and get a chance to improve life skills including self-confidence, multitasking, organization, teamwork, and accountability.

— Andy Silverman for Rockshop Academy.