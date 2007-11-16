Music Filling the Autumn Air

Saturday, Nov. 17

The Santa Barbara Music Club will offer its free matinee concert at 3 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Featured will be "Five Mystical Songs" by Ralph Vaughn Williams. For more information, call 805.683.0811.

Author Marni McGee will sign copies of her new book, A Song in Bethlehem, at Tecolote book shop, 1470 East Valley Road, from 3 to 5 p.m. The story tells of a young beggar child who is given a flute by Joseph at the scene of the Nativity. McGee’s book signing will be accompanied by flute music composed by a Westmont College student.

Sunday, Nov. 18

The 23rd annual Young Artists in Concert is a free presentation at the Trinity Backstage Coffeehouse, Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 805.965.7419 for further information.

Monday, Nov. 19

Potential members of the Inner Light Gospel Choir can join in — no auditions required — at Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirell Way. There is no charge for participation, and more information is available by calling 805.729.1159.

Music by Mozart, Beethoven and Wagner will be performed by the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido. Cho-Ling Lin will conduct and appear as violin soloist. For tickets, call 805.963.0761.

Ongoing

Bellais now playing at the Riviera Theatre. The PG movie tells the story ofNina, a young, unmarried waitress at a Mexican restaurant who findsherself pregnant and without work after coming in late several daysbecause of morning sickness. Jose, the restaurant’s chef, is taken byNina’s plight and becomes her sole confidant. For tickets, callMetropolitan Theaters at 805.963.9503.

Coming Soon

Adelfos Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the acoustically renowned St. Anthony’s Seminary Chapel, 2300 Garden St. Included will be a cappella music from around the world, with carols and anthems from France, Russia, Spain, Italy and England. A candlelight reception will follow the concert. Tickets are available online at www.adelfosensemble.com, from Adelfos members or at the door, $20 regular and $15 for students and seniors.

The annual Westmont College Christmas Festival, "The Heavens are Declaring the Glory of God," will be presented at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but reservations are required, by calling 805.565.7140 or online at

www.westmont.edu.

UCSB Theater’s Fall Dance Concert, a program of original choreography under the direction by Tonia Shimin, takes place Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Hatlen Theatre on campus. Call 805.893.7221 or visit www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu for tickets.

