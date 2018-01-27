Music for Healing Concert Raised $32,000 for Flood Victims

The Santa Barbara Symphony, Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts partnered to raise and contribute $32,000 to United Way of Santa Barbara County for flood disaster relief with a free community concert at The Granada Theatre.

Music for Healing and the Community, on Jan. 18, brought a supportive gathering place to the South Coast and featured a concert led by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, the United Way said.

The program featured artist-in-residence Pablo Sainz Villegas, accompanied by the orchestra. Some 1,500 free tickets were distributed for the uplifting performance, the United Way said.

“I was incredibly moved by the generous response of the community and our musicians,” said Kevin A. Marvin, executive director for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

“Through tragedy, we have been humbled, and that night allowed us to come together as a community to begin the healing process,” Marvin said.

The event raised $22,275 for disaster relief, and Montecito Bank & Trust donated an additional $10,000, United Way said.

“This community is heartbroken — for our friends, our families and our neighbors,” said Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank & Trust chairman/CEO.

“We are looking for ways to come together and support each other, and this concert was a true testament to how the power of music can carry our hearts to a place of peace," she said.

"We are strong, we are resilient, we are generous, and I have every belief that we will continue to heal and move forward, together,” she said.

“It was an honor to be part of this community partnership.”said Craig Springer, president/CEO of Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts. “A strong community is one that comes together in times of crisis.

"The evening was a beautiful celebration of this strength and the resilience of the Santa Barbara community,” he said.

The funds will be donated to United Way of Santa Barbara County, which will coordinate with key community partners to determine the most appropriate organizations, families and individuals to receive funding, based on their direct needs.

All donations will support those in communities affected by the wildfires and flooding, United Way said.

“The last several weeks have been incredibly difficult, and Music for Healing and the Community proved to be a great way to bring people together to enjoy the beauty this town is capable of,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO, United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“Not only was there an incredible performance, but we also saw people open their hearts in support of everyone impacted by these terrible disasters," he said. "We’re so grateful for everyone who helped make this possible.”

To contribute to United Way of Santa Barbara County for fire and flood relief, visit unitedwaysb.org, call 965-8591, or send checks to United Way of Santa Barbara County, 320 E. Gutierrez St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Write Thomas Fire/Flood Fund-SB in the memo.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.