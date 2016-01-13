Music Lovers of All Ages Invited to Join in West African Song, Dance and Drumming at MCC

Sports

The UCSB MultiCultural Center is excited to announce West African Song & Dance with Live Drumming at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, in the UCSB Music Department's Music Bowl. In the case of rain, the event will take place indoors in the MCC Lounge.

Santa Barbara City College professor Dr. Leida Tolentino will lead the dance, and drummers will perform lie music while inviting children to join in for a lively experience of West African music and dance.

Parents are are recommended to dress children in comfortable clothing and bring water.

Psychology professor Tolentino's interests include biopsychology, research methods, human development and foreign-language learning.

"I am an artist," she says. "West African and African diaspora dance are my other passions."

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator for the UCSB MultiCultural Center.