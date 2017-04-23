Musical ‘Damn Yankees’ Steps Up to Plate at San Marcos High

Students have used the show to research, discuss play's 1950s time period

The San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department will present the 1956 Tony Award-winning musical comedy Damn Yankees at 7 p.m. May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 in the auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara.

The show is directed by Riley Berris, with a book by George Abbott and Douglas Wallop, and music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross.

Vocal director is Carolyn Teraoka-Brady; music director, Michael Kiyoi; costume design, Marian Azdril; choreography, Jessica Ballonoff; and set and lighting design, Theodore Michael Dolas.

Damn Yankees, set in the 1950s, is the tale of Washington Senators baseball fan, Joe Boyd (Stockton Haws).

Boyd trades his soul to the devil (Jason Gonzales-Larson) masquerading as a cunning salesman by the name of Mr. Applegate, in exchange for a new life as a baseball prodigy named Joe Hardy (Alex Marquis).

Boyd leaves home to play for the Senators and give them a shot at beating “those damn Yankees” and winning the pennant.

However, Joe soon encounters difficulty explaining who he is to the press, and being apart from his wife, Meg (Lily McWhirter), not to mention resisting Mr. Applegate’s attractive mistress, Lola (Lana Kanen).

In the end, Joe must decide: Is his baseball dream worth the price of his soul?

“Rehearsing for this musical has been one of my favorites thus far; the cast has incredible energy, the music is beautiful, sultry and fun, with a story itself that is zany and full of colorful characters," Berris said.

"Also, it has been an interesting process having the students research and discuss the time period. It allowed them to find the many parallels and stark differences between our modern day and the 1950s," Berris said.

"And of course, the artistic team of collaborators I get to work with is inspiring and always a delight. I think that as SMHS students bring this absurd comedy to the community, crowds will leave laughing, humming, and truly astonished by the talent we have here," she said.

Tickets will be for sale at the door before each show and in advance at the San Marcos website shopsmroyals.org. General admission tickets are $14, students/seniors $10, and with Royal Card, $6. Group rates also are available.

— Brigitte Wright for San Marcos High School.