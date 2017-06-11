Musical ‘High Society’ Steps Out at Garvin

The Theatre Group at SBCC opens its 2017/18 season with Cole Porter’s musical High Society, July 12-29 in the Garvin Theatre, West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Directed by R. Michael Gros with musical direction by David Potter, High Society features Katherine Bottoms, Darren Bluestone, Deborah Bertling, Sean Jackson, George Coe, Marisol Miller-Wave, Pacomio Sun, Claire Perales-Duckworth, and an ensemble of singers and dancers.

To get an idea about the story of High Society, imagine Philip Barry had written The Philadelphia Story, his classic 1939 romantic comedy, not as a play but a musical, with Cole Porter as his collaborator. The Lord family lives on a waterfront estate in Oyster Bay, not Philadelphia.

High Society has classic Hollywood charm, a crazy love triangle, and a musical soundtrack featuring “What is this Thing Called Love,” "Let’s Misbehave,” "It’s All Right With Me” and other Porter classics.

High Society music and lyrics are by Porter, the book is by Arthur Kopit and additional lyrics are by Susan Birkenhead.

Performances will be July 12-29, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Previews are at 7:30 p.m. July 12-13.

The 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, July 16, will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. The assisted-listening system is availableat all performances, and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair-accessible. There is free parking near the theater.

Ticket prices are: Previews, $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students; Thursday evening and Sunday matinees, $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students; Friday and Saturday evenings, $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students.

For information or reservations, call the Garvin box office, 965-5935, or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC.