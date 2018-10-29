Musically, Athletically Gifted Will Anderson is Cate’s Recipient of Phil Womble Award

Will Anderson is quite the well-rounded, talented high school student.

When he isn’t making music, he’s playing four sports and getting good grades in his classes at Cate School.

Anderson on Monday was named Cate’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award. The award is presented by the Dave Pintard Group.

“Will is a shining example of what high school students should be,” Cate Athletic Director Wade Ransom said in a statement read by Pintard as he presented Anderson the award at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. “He is kind, thoughtful, enthusiastic and willing to use his strengths to help other people.”

Anderson is helping the Cate football team have a fantastic season. He plays defensive back and kicker for the undefeated Rams, who on Monday were named the No. 1 seed in the CIF-SS Division 1 8-man football playoffs.

“Prior to this year, Will had never played football,” said assistant coach and assistant athletic director Matt Drew. “He came out for the first time this August and earned a job as a starting defensive back and played nearly every defensive snap this season for the No. 1 8-man football team in the state.”

Anderson, who also plays lacrosse and soccer, helped the baseball team last spring.

“After lacrosse season, he told baseball coach Ben Soto that he used to be a catcher in Little League and he could help the team, which happened to be struggling with injuries,” Drew said "He started every game in May as a catcher and, with his effort behind the plate, he helped the baseball team to its first playoff win in four years.”

Anderson helps others through his music. He regularly plays concerts for nonprofit organizations in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

He recently released his first album on I-Tunes and Spotify.