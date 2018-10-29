Monday, October 29 , 2018, 5:05 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Musically, Athletically Gifted Will Anderson is Cate’s Recipient of Phil Womble Award

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 29, 2018 | 4:24 p.m.

Will Anderson is quite the well-rounded, talented high school student.

Will Anderson Click to view larger
Will Anderson, Phil Womble Award winner from Cate School.

When he isn’t making music, he’s playing four sports and getting good grades in his classes at Cate School.

Anderson on Monday was named Cate’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award. The award is presented by the Dave Pintard Group.

“Will is a shining example of what high school students should be,” Cate Athletic Director Wade Ransom said in a statement read by Pintard as he presented Anderson the award at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. “He is kind, thoughtful, enthusiastic and willing to use his strengths to help other people.”

Anderson is helping the Cate football team have a fantastic season. He plays defensive back and kicker for the undefeated Rams, who on Monday were named the No. 1 seed in the CIF-SS Division 1 8-man football playoffs.

“Prior to this year, Will had never played football,” said assistant coach and assistant athletic director Matt Drew. “He came out for the first time this August and earned a job as a starting defensive back and played nearly every defensive snap this season for the No. 1 8-man football team in the state.”

Anderson, who also plays lacrosse and soccer, helped the baseball team last spring.

“After lacrosse season, he told baseball coach Ben Soto that he used to be a catcher in Little League and he could help the team, which happened to be struggling with injuries,” Drew said  "He started every game in May as a catcher and, with his effort behind the plate, he helped the baseball team to its first playoff win in four years.”

Anderson helps others through his music. He regularly plays concerts for nonprofit organizations in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

He recently released his first album on I-Tunes and Spotify.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 