Musician Bill Carlsen Nominated for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

By Allie Kay Spaulding for Valley of the Flowers Church | October 29, 2014 | 10:14 a.m.

Musician Bill Carlsen, a member of the Southside Bluegrass Band, has been nominated for the 2014 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

Bill Carlsen

His nomination comes from the public.

As Lompocan Barry Marks writes: “Bill Carlsen’s expressions are constant in his concern for our community and its residents, particularly those who are under-represented and underserved. His recent admonitions to the City Council were familiar requests: safety and dignity for all. I doubt he knew personally any of those on whose behalf he was speaking, but he knows that for our community to thrive, all must participate.

"He capably drew the connection between the need to attend to the needs of an isolated group and the betterment of us all. He grounded his plea with his heartfelt expression of 'love' for our valley.

“Bill does not simply offer opinions, he practices what he preaches. His giving freely of his time extends to many areas. Bill sponsors the South Side Coffee Company’s regular musical jam sessions, open to all, and plays just about every Sunday for the resident seniors at the Solvang Lutheran Home. Both are free to attend and he is not compensated for either.

“Bill is a reader for the Lompoc Library System’s children’s story time and has been a literacy coach for numerous men and women seeking to better themselves.

“It was Mother Teresa who said, ‘Few can do great things, but all can do small things that are great.’ Bill Carlsen emulates this profound insight and serves as a great model for our entire community.”

Carlsen is the fourth nominee for the fifth annual prize, following Assistant School Superintendent Sid Haro, Boys & Girls Club volunteer John Vanderhoof and debate moderator Lauren Pressman.

The Peace Prize ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 at Valley of the Flowers Church, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. There is no admission charge.

Additional nominations may be made through Dec. 1. Contact Allie Kay Spaulding at 805.741.7000 or send a description of a suggested nominee to Peace Prize Committee, Valley of the Flowers Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Lompoc, CA 93436.

— Allie Kay Spaulding represents Valley of the Flowers Church.

 
