Musicians Joshua Bell and Sam Haywood on Stage at Granada

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | December 13, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Joshua Bell on violin and Sam Haywood on piano at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at The Granada Theatre.

Known for his passion, restless curiosity and multi-faceted musical interests, Bell is a celebrated violinist. In a career spanning more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and conductor, he has recorded more than 40 CDs, garnering Grammy, Mercury, Gramophone and Echo Klassik awards.

Bell will be accompanied by pianist Sam Haywood with what the Washington Post calls Haywood's “dazzling, evocative playing.”

Bell's program: "Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, op. 12, no. 1;" "Brahms: Scherzo in C Minor, WoO posth. 2 from the F.A.E. Sonata;" "Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, op. 108;"
"Kernis: 'Air' for Violin and Piano;" "Ysaÿe: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, op. 27 ('Georges Enescu');" "Rachmaninoff: 'Vocalise,' No. 14 from op. 34, Fourteen Songs;" "Sarasate: Carmen Concert Fantasy, op. 25."
 
Bell is equally at home as a soloist, chamber music, recording artist and orchestra leader. In 2011, he was named the music director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, becoming the first person to hold this post since Sir Neville Marriner formed the orchestra in 1958. Bell received his first violin at age 4. At 17, he made his Carnegie Hall debut and toured Europe for the first time.

Perhaps the event that helped most to transform his reputation from a musician’s musician to a household name was his incognito performance in a Washington, D.C., subway station in 2007.

Ever adventurous, Bell had agreed to participate in the Washington Post story by Gene Weingarten, Pearls Before Breakfast, which examined art and context by asking whether one of the nation’s great musicians would be recognized busking in a D.C. subway during rush hour. The story earned Weingarten a Pulitzer Prize and sparked an international firestorm of discussion.

Bell performs on the 1713 Huberman Stradivarius violin and uses a late 18th century French bow by François Tourte.

Haywood is an acclaimed pianist who, in addition to his tour with Bell, is featured on two of Bell’s recordings for Sony Masterworks. Haywood has performed to critical acclaim in many of the world’s major concert halls. For Hyperion, Haywood has recorded the piano works of Russian pianist-composer Julius Isserlis and is due to record an album of preludes by Sir Charles Villiers Stanford.

Haywood is co-founder and artistic director of the Solent Music Festival, which combines recitals by internationally-renowned artists with projects in the local community. In addition to his musical accomplishments, Haywood has written a children’s opera and is regularly involved in family concerts, workshops and master classes.

His “Song of the Penguins,” for bassoon and piano, is published by Emerson Editions. He is the inventor of memorystars® which can dramatically reduce the time needed to memorize a music score, or indeed any printed text.
 
Tickets for the Granada concert are $35-$65 for the general public, $19 for UCSB students with a valid student ID. A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price. For tickets and information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535, visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact the Granada, 899-2222 or granadasb.org.
 
Event sponsors: With support from our community partner the Orfalea Family. Media Sponsor: KCBX 89.5 FM Santa Barbara. UCSB Arts & Lectures also acknowledges support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2016-17 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Joshua Bell photo by Richard Ascroft; Sam Haywood photo by Ovidiu Micsik
 

 
