MVP Nick Butler Leads Providence to Title at Valley Christian Academy Tournament

Boys Basketball

Nick Butler capped an outstanding performance at the Valley Christian Academy Tournament with a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead Providence to a 69-59 victory over La Verne-Lutheran for the tournament championship on Saturday in Santa Maria.

Butler was named the tournament MVP after averaging 23.3 points and 10 rebounds.

Bryan Sheets earned all-tournament team honors. He averaged 13.3 points and five assists in the Patriots' three wins.

Evan Boger scored 13 points and Caleb Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds for Providence, which led by 15-20 points for most of the second half in the title game.

The Patriots (8-1) are back in action Wednesday at Coast Union.

