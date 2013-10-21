Myrna Jean Shaffer-White, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1939-2013

Posted on October 21, 2013 | 8:32 p.m.

Source: Daryl Metzger

Myrna Jean Shaffer-White, 73, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2013, at Sumner County Care Center in Wellington, Kan., following a courageous battle for years with PPA (dementia). She had been a resident at Wheatridge Park Care in LIberal, Kan., since September 2012, then at SCCC since Aug. 9, 2013.

Myrna was born on Nov. 17, 1939, in Pratt, Kan. In 1945, she and her parents moved to Liberal, where in 1946 her only sister was born. Her parents preceded her in passing.

Myrna is survived by her son Michael (Jessica) Rodgers and grandson Braxton all of Turpin, Okla.; sister Marjorie and nephew Evan of Kansas; as well as many relatives and dear friends in Kansas, California and elsewhere.

Myrna graduated from Liberal Senior High with the class of 1957. In 1969 Myrna moved to Wichita and attended WSU. In 1979 she moved to California and in 1987 earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara and in 1989 earned her master’s degree from PGI in Carpinteria. She worked for a total of five years as a counselor at Santa Barbara's Vet Center. In the spring of 2006, she retired from her position as ad builder at the Santa Barbara News-Press newspaper and moved back to Kansas — first to Pratt, then to Liberal in October 2008.

While in California, Myrna enjoyed folk dancing as well as playing short stints as drummer in a local Irish band. All her life Myrna was an accomplished artist, dabbling in a variety of mediums.

Myrna loved all animals and especially her dog Spunky, and had great affection for children. She was also an avid admirer of nature, beautiful sunsets and cloud formations. She once lightheartedly remarked that she had moved to California to escape Kansas tornadoes, but within a few months after moving there, she witnessed — much to her dislike — a small and rare twister one day when leaving work in Lompoc. She later remarked that it must have followed her from Kansas to California.

Myrna's family would like to thank all the many special people who provided care for Myrna as she battled PPA, especially those in her last days at SCCC and Heartland Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southwest Kansas Humane Society-Liberal in care of Brenneman Funeral Home or to an animal organization of your choosing. Condolences can be made online by clicking here.