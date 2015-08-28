Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:15 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 28, 2015 | 1:13 p.m.

Myrtle Brock of Santa Maria, 1923–2015

Source: Dudley Hoffman Mortuary

Myrtle Brock

Myrtle Blanche Brock died Aug. 20, 2015, at Marian Regional Medical Center at age 92.

She was born June 28, 1923, in Hoffman, N.C. to John Henry Stutts and Bettie Stogner Stutts.  

Myrtle married Millard Ralph Brock July 4, 1943, and they were married for 55 years.  

For 23 years she followed Millard during his military service around the world, after which they settled in Santa Maria, Ca.  

They had six children, Ralph Brock of Santa Maria; Sandra Morris of Grover Beach, Ca.; Karen Bradish of Methuen, Mass.; Deborah Marion of Merced, Ca.; Steven Brock of Atwater, Ca. and Timothy Brock of Valencia, Ca., all of whom survive her.  She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and three brothers, Homer, Percy and Lacy

At her request, there will be no services.

The Brock family would like to thank all staff at Marian Regional Medical Center and Country Oaks Convalescent Home for the excellent care given to their mother.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

 

