Thursday, August 30 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mysterious Magic Castle Club Arrives in Santa Barbara

Owners of the Hollywood establishment open private club in former Cafe Del Sol restaurant

building Click to view larger
Owners of the Magic Castle Cabaret in Santa Barbara will host magician performances in the building that formerly housed Cafe Del Sol on Los Patos Way.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 30, 2018 | 8:06 p.m.

It's no illusion. Santa Barbara's mysterious new magic club has arrived — sort of.

The Magic Castle Cabaret, an elegant, upscale and private club, opened a week ago at 30 Los Patos Way, across the street from the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge.

And even though the private club has opened for some members-only shows on Thursday and Friday nights, it appears that the Magic Castle still has some magic to work with the city's Architectural Board of Review. 

The Santa Barbara ABR has yet to approve elements of the building's exterior. Senior Planner Beatriz Gularte told Noozhawk Tuesday that the Magic Castle would need a building permit for tenant improvements and a public works permit for any new planters and restriping parking spaces.

The ABR reviewed the project in April. The Magic Castle proposed changes like renovating and expanding the existing front patio, adding a new ADA ramp, restriping the front parking spaces because they encroached into the public right-of-way, and installing new planters. No new floor area was proposed.

Gularte said the ABR continued the project indefinitely when it met in April, and told the architect to restudy the color of the building, restudy the new screening proposed at the roof, “which does not appear to integrate well with the existing building,” provide a landscape plan, showing all removed plantings and relocate the proposed palm tree, and consider planting more “judiciously placed canopy trees to provide additional shade for the building.”

The club's owner, Arlene Larsen, told Noozhawk that “we're showing it off,” but that “we're not open to the public.”

Larsen said she is waiting to hear back from her architect, but in the meantime, “we're not doing anything major. Everything is done with screws. If they don't like it we'll take it down.”

The building was previously occupied by Cafe Del Sol and the Planning and Zoning Division considers the Magic Castle to be under the umbrella of a restaurant.

The Santa Barbara business will be a private club for the property owner's friends and family and guests, all over the age of 21. The club will open at 5 p.m. and include a bar, appetizers and desserts. Inside, magicians would perform several magic shows throughout the evening, according to a planning consultation that the city performed on the proposal in 2017.

Magician Gene Urban, who performed a week ago at the club's first performances, said the “the interior is spectacular.” 

building Click to view larger
The Hollywood Magic Castle owners have opened a private club in Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

The club's owners have been collecting artifacts from movie sets going back several decades, he said.

“When people come in they are going to be treated to something they might not see in the United States, but maybe an older town in Europe,” Urban said. 

He has lived in Santa Barbara since 1998 and full time since 2014; Urban performs at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, but said he is thrilled about performing in Santa Barbara and not having to commute to Los Angeles once the facility opens. 

Plans for the finished club include 89 seats inside the 3,600-square-foot building, including a back stage, green room, dressing room, kitchen, office and gift shop, according to city documents. 

Larsen said her husband Milt founded the Hollywood Magic Castle and the Santa Barbara version is her project. 

To get in to the private club, “we have to know you,” she said. “It's a little hangout for our magician friends.”

And unlike some clubs in town, the size of one's bank account doesn't matter for entry.

“We're not open to the public,” Larsen said. “We're open to our friends.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 