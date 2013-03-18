Mystery Surrounds Weekend Shooting in Santa Barbara

A Santa Barbara man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital early Sunday, but the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Wentworth Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the west sidewalk, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and was expected to survive, Harwood said.

“This investigation is still ongoing,” Harwood said. “No arrests have occurred, and no determination has yet been made as to whether the victim’s injury was the result of a criminal act, accident, or was self-inflicted.”

The victim, whose name was not released, is a known gang member, Harwood said, “however, there is no indication thus far that this incident is gang related.”

The victim, who has not been cooperative with investigators, was attending a family gathering at a residence on Wentworth, Harwood said.

