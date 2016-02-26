Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:23 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Books

Mystery Writers to Discuss Craft and Storytelling at Goleta Library

By Lida Sideris for the Goleta Branch Library | February 26, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

The Goleta Branch Library will host a free event for mystery buffs Sunday, March 6, 2016, from 2-3:30 p.m. Join four mystery authors for a lively (or deadly) discussion, “It’s A Mystery To Me.”

Authors will describe the writing process from getting the first idea, creating characters, research to surprises along the way, the key behind getting a book published, having a pet octopus and more. 

Local attorney Kate McGuinness practiced law with an international law firm and traveled the world. She was recruited by a Fortune 500 company to serve as general counsel.

After a corporate restructuring, she veered off to raise her family and pursue her lifelong dream of writing. McGuinness will talk about her thriller, Terminal Ambition.

Local nonprofit executive director, Lida Sideris, has a lot in common with the heroine of her debut novel: they both worked as entertainment attorneys for a Hollywood film studio. But unlike her heroine, Sideris was not blackmailed into investigating the suspicious death of a co-worker.

She was the recipient of the Helen McCloy Mystery Writers of America scholarship award for her first novel, Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters, released last fall.

Los Angeles-based author Nancy Cole Silverman credits her 25 years in radio for helping her develop a sharp ear for storytelling.

The first of Nancy’s mystery series, The Carol Childs’ Mysteries, Shadow of a Doubt, debuted in December 2014 and the second, Beyond a Doubt debuted last July. Coming soon is the third in the series, Without a Doubt.

After two decades working for a top luxury retailer, Diane Vallere traded fashion accessories for accessories to murder. A Disguise To Die For, the first Costume Shop Mystery, was released this month.

Vallere is the current vice president of Sisters in Crime and immediate past president of the Los Angeles chapter. She also writes the bestselling Material Witness, Madison Night and Style & Error Mysteries.

Vallere started her own detective agency at age ten and has maintained a passion for shoes, clues, and clothes ever since. 

For more details about “It's a Mystery to Me,” contact the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Lida Sideris is the author of Murder and Other Unnatural Disasters.

