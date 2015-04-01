UCSB Dhadkan Hosting Nachle Deewane National Dance Competition at Lobero

UCSB student organization Dhadkan is proud to announce its second annual national dance competition to be hosted at Santa Barbara’s historic Lobero Theatre on April 12. Tickets are available now by clicking here.

Nachle Deewane 2015 will feature nine collegiate Indian dance teams — in two styles, Bollywood fusion and bhangra — from all over the country competing for the top prize. In addition, the audience will be treated to a special guest performance by UK popstar Arjun.

The teams include veterans of renowned competitions such as Bollywood America, Jhoomti Shaam, Bollywood Berkeley and Bruin Bhangra, and performers have been featured on America’s Got Talent and So You Think You Could Dance as competitors and choreographers. Attendees will get to enjoy an enchanting night of both traditional and modern Indian cultural dances.

All proceeds from the event will go toward assisting Ekal Vidyalaya. This year, the collaborative focus of Dhadkan and Ekal Vidyalaya is to empower children living in impoverished sectors across India through improvement of nutrition and primary education.

The competing teams hail from a number of schools ranging from California all the way to the East Coast:

Bollywood-Fusion

UC Irvine Zamana

UC Berkeley Zahanat

UC San Diego Zor

UA Om Shanti

Michigan Taal

Bhangra

Cal Bhangra

Bruin Bhangra

Texas Bhangra

UC Davis Bhangre di Jaan

The teams will be staying in Santa Barbara for three days in order to attend the competition.

Dhadkan is an Indian cultural organization founded by two UCSB undergraduate students, Soham Tikekar and Nishitha Viswanathan. Dhadkan is committed to hosting the best possible dance competition, providing entertainment and an unforgettable experience for everyone. Any and all are invited.

— Leon Freyermuth represents UCSB Dhadkan.