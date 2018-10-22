Naked Man Arrested After Allegedly Prowling, Entering Home on Mesa in Santa Barbara

A naked man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly prowling in a backyard and then barricading himself inside a home on the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. when officers were called to a residence on Shoreline Drive on a report that a nude man was prowling in a backyard, Sgt. Andrew Hill told Noozhawk.

The man — identified as Michael Callueng, 18, of Ontario, California — fled when he was confronted by the resident of the home, Hill said, but after he had caused significant property damage.

As officers were investigating that incident, they received a report from a nearby resident on the 200 block of San Nicholas Avenue saying a naked man had entered the house and barricaded himself in a bathroom, Hill said.

“Fearing for the safety of his family and a small child, the residents left the home to wait for police,” Hill said.

Officers ordered Callueng to surrender, but he refused to comply, Hill said, at which point a police K-9 was used to subdue him and help take him into custody.

Callueng was bitten by the police dog, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Hill said.

He was later arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, trespassing, resisting arrest, and public intoxication via drugs, Hill said.

Investigators were waiting on toxicology tests to determine what type of drugs Callueng allegedly was using.

