Naked Man Rescued After Spending 2 Days on Hillside Near Lompoc

A naked man who was "very disoriented and dehydrated" was rescued Tuesday after apparently spending two days on a hillside near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two county engines and a CHP helicopter out of Paso Robles were dispatched shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the hillside above Highway 1 and Highway 246, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

They found the man — believed to be in his 30s or 40s — in a location about two miles off the roadway that was very difficult to access, Zaniboni said.

The man told rescuers he had been there for a couple days.

He was hoisted off the hillside by the helicopter, which landed on the nearby highway and transferred the patient to a waiting AMR ambulance, Zaniboni said.

He was taken the Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment and examination.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

