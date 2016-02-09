Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:41 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Name Change Approved for Santa Barbara County ADMHS

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 9, 2016 | 6:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services Department got a new name after a vote was taken by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, and department staff said the change is appropriate as the organization moves into a new area.

ADMHS, which has always been a mouthful, will go by the Department of Behavioral Wellness after Tuesday’s 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Janet Wolf absent.

Department Director Alice Gleghorn said that the renaming will help “establish a new identity for the department” and focus on resiliency and recovery.

“We see it as a hopeful and optimistic effort,” she said.

The department has undergone an extensive shake-up after a slew of audits, consulting reports and complaints that ADMHS was not serving people properly. 

Extensive changes have been made, which Gleghorn has said reached every part of the department.

One of the biggest accomplishments has been the opening of a Santa Barbara Crisis Stabilization Unit, where up to eight patients can stay for up to 23 hours while receiving treatment and medication from medical staff.

The system is designed to intervene with people earlier, to prevent them from getting to the mental health crisis stage where they end up in a local emergency room or another restrictive setting.

A building has been purchased in Santa Maria for the same purpose.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam was pragmatic about the move to change the department’s name, however.

“A rose by any other name is still a rose,” he said. 

“We want to be famous for our wonderful treatment and not the name. The dysfunction cries out for that, but let’s focus on outcome now that we’ve got that behind us.”

Gleghorn said that the name change was a needed step.

“This really does have meaning for the staff, and I’m all for optimism,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 