Police Release Name of Driver Killed in Santa Barbara Crash

Jose Maria Cuen Duran, 59, of Santa Barbara died Monday night when his sedan was broadsided on Carrillo Hill

The name of the driver killed earlier this week in a crash on Carrillo Hill was released Wednesday night by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Jose Maria Cuen Duran, 59, of Santa Barbara was fatally injured when the Saturn sedan he was driving was struck broadside by a Chevy Suburban, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The collision occurred at about 8:40 p.m. Monday on Carrillo Street at Chino Street, according to Officer Mike McGrew.

The Suburban was headed up the hill when the sedan pulled out in front of it, attempting to make a left hand turn down the hill, McGrew said.

Duran was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was declared dead, McGrew said.

Two passengers in the Saturn were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, McGrew said, but their names have not been released.

The name of the Suburban driver also has not been released.

Carrillo Street was closed down for several hours while officers investigated and emergency crews tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.