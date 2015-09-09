Man Missing In Ocean at Point Sal Was From Santa Maria

Advice

The man who disappeared after falling into the ocean near Point Sal State Beach during a Labor Day weekend hike has been identified as a 32-year-old Santa Maria man.

The missing man is Andy Trejo Silva, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Silva tumbled into the ocean near the remote beach just north of Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire and Sheriff’s departments, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Guadalupe Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and California Highway Patrol searched from land, sea and air for the man.

After most crews suspended searching due to darkness Sunday night, efforts resumed at dawn Monday, but failed to turn up any sign of Silva.

Authorities announced an end to active search efforts Monday evening.

