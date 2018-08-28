Authorities Release Name of Santa Maria Woman Killed in Highway 101 Crash

Authorities have released the name of the Santa Maria woman killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Highway 101 near Buellton.

Jennifer Lopez, 37, died in the accident on the highway near Jonata Park Road, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

Her Toyota Corolla drifted off the right right side of the roadway and struck several safety cones and an illuminated traffic advisory sign while she was traveling 65 to 70 mph, the California Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle continued out of control across the northbound lanes into the center median, where it overturned several times just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Lopez was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels, with her pinned underneath, the CHP added.

She was "conscious, alert and talking" when CHP officers arrived, the CHP said, but died at the scene shortly after Santa Barbara County firefighters lifted the vehicle off her.

CHP investigators suspect the woman fell asleep while driving and do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Her family has created a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $1,050 toward the $8,000 goal by Tuesday afternoon..

“Jen was loved by many, she was always willing to help anyone in need,” said her brother, Henry. “She is loved and will be missed dearly.”

She was one of two people who died in weekend crashes near Buellton with the second occurring Friday night on Highway 246.

