CHP Releases Name of Lompoc Cyclist Killed On Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma

The bicyclist who died when his vehicle was struck by a car on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma on Friday morning has been identified as Reyes Cabrera, 52, of Lompoc.

The California Highway Patrol said Cabrera was eastbound on a bicycle on Highway 154 when a black Toyota 4Runner driven by Mikhail Panko, 30, of Santa Maria, attempted to pass the rider from behind and for unknown reasons, they collided, according to a CHP accident report.

Cabrera suffered fatal injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, Buellton CHP Officer Felipe Hernandez said Tuesday.

Highway 154 was closed between Highway 246, near Santa Ynez, and Paradise Road, near Santa Barbara, while investigators were on the scene.

Cabrera’s family has set up a Go Fund Me page to collect donations for funeral and burial costs, noting the man was killed on his deceased father’s birth date.

