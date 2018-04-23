Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:47 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Authorities Release ID of Man Killed Driving Stolen Vehicle in Crash on Highway 1

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | April 23, 2018

Authorities have released the name of the driver who was killed in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 1 on Friday. 

The victim was identified as Travis John Grant, 34, of Lompoc, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The California Highway Patrol originally listed the man’s hometown as Carpinteria.

Grant was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Goleta.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on Highway 1, 7.5 miles from Highway 101, authorities said.

Grant reportedly crossed double yellow lines and slammed head-on into a Ford Taurus with three people inside. 

The impact caused the Ford to overturn and land off the roadway, leaving two people with major injuries and a third with minor injuries. 

The Ford's driver has been identified as Eduardo Rojas, 33, while his two passengers were Jesus Rojas, 65, and Juan Rodriguez, 35, all from Lompoc, the CHP said.

Eduardo Rojas and Rodriguez were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, while Jesus Rojas was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The CHP said drugs or alcohol are suspected of being factors in the crash. 

Grant’s death came approximately 10 days after his twin sons were born prematurely; they remain in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. 

A GoFundMe page to help the family can be found by clicking here. 

Family of the other driver says his name is Eduardo Cano and that the married father of two will require multiple surgeries to recover from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page to help Eduardo's family is available by clicking here.

