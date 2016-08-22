Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:26 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

California Highway Patrol Releases Name of Solvang Man Killed in Los Olivos Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 22, 2016 | 8:54 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver killed when his pickup slammed into a tree in Los Olivos early Saturday morning.

Harrison A. Clymer, 24, of Solvang died in the crash on Santa Barbara Avenue, the CHP confirmed Monday afternoon.

He was driving a Nissan Frontier at an unknown speed north on Santa Barbara Avenue, south of Alamo Pintado Avenue, when the vehicle went off the east side of the road and slammed into a tree around 12:15 a.m. authorities said.

The black truck came to a stop, facing east, against the tree, the CHP said.

Clymer reportedly died at the scene. 

It’s not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash and the accident remains under investigation, the CHP said. 

In addition to the CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews and sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Loper Funeral Chapel in Solvang.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 