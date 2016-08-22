California Highway Patrol Releases Name of Solvang Man Killed in Los Olivos Crash

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver killed when his pickup slammed into a tree in Los Olivos early Saturday morning.

Harrison A. Clymer, 24, of Solvang died in the crash on Santa Barbara Avenue, the CHP confirmed Monday afternoon.

He was driving a Nissan Frontier at an unknown speed north on Santa Barbara Avenue, south of Alamo Pintado Avenue, when the vehicle went off the east side of the road and slammed into a tree around 12:15 a.m. authorities said.

The black truck came to a stop, facing east, against the tree, the CHP said.

Clymer reportedly died at the scene.

It’s not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash and the accident remains under investigation, the CHP said.

In addition to the CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews and sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Loper Funeral Chapel in Solvang.

