Name Released of Man Killed by Train in Carpinteria

The identity of a man who was struck and killed by a train in Carpinteria earlier this month was released Thursday by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department..

The victim, James Robert Boltz, 51, died on the night of Feb.12, said sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

“The official cause of death is still to be determined pending the toxicology report,” Williams said.

Union Pacific Railroad personnel contacted the Sheriff’s Department at about 9:40 p.m. to report the incident, Kelly Hoover, an SBSO department spokeswoman, told Noozhawk the night of the incident.

Paramedics and deputies responded to the area of Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane and found the body of the person who had been hit by the train, Hoover said.

According to Boltz’s obituary, he is survived by his wife, Jill Boltz, and worked for 12 years at UCSB as a financial analyst. He had lived for the last 19 years in the Santa Barbara area.

