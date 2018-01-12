Monday, June 25 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Names, Photos Released of 7 People Still Missing in Montecito Floods

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 12, 2018 | 7:12 p.m.
Faviola Benitez Calderon Click to view larger
Faviola Benitez Calderon

The names and photos of seven people still missing after the flash flooding in Montecito were released Friday afternoon by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Most of the names had been circulating on social media since a powerful downpour over the Thomas Fire burn area early Tuesday unleashed widespread flooding in Montecito.

The missing were identified as:

» Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28.

» John “Jack” Cantin, 17.

» Morgan Christine Corey, 25.

» John “Jack” Keating, 53, a transient who often frequents the Montecito Creek area.

» Lydia Sutthithepa, 2

» Pinit Sutthithepa, 30.

» Delbert Weltzin, 62, a transient who often frequents the railroad tracks near Olive Mill Road.

Morgan Corey Click to view larger
Morgan Corey
John “Jack” Cantin Click to view larger
John “Jack” Cantin

The public is asked to report any information they may have on the whereabouts of the above missing persons, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The community is also reminded to report all missing persons to the Emergency Operations Center at 805.681.5542,” she said, “and please be prepared to provide as much detail as possible to the call takers.”

Demonstrating the fluid nature of the missing-persons list, Sheriff Bill Brown announced that a viewer of the televised press conference had contacted authorities to report that John Keating had been hospitalized out of the area after being injured during the incident.

Lydia Sutthithepa
Lydia Sutthithepa
Pinit Sutthithepa
Pinit Sutthithepa

However, a short time later, Brown advised Noozhawk that there are actually two John Keatings, the injured man and the man who is still missing.

The release of the the list coincided with the announcement that an 18th person had been found dead.

Joseph Francis Bleckel, 87, of Montecito was found deceased in his home in the Romero Canyon area at about 11:30 a.m. Friday by a search and rescue team, Brown said.

John “Jack” Keating Click to view larger
John “Jack” Keating
Delbert Weltzin Click to view larger
Delbert Weltzin

Bleckel previously had been listed as missing.

Search and rescue teams are continuing to comb the disaster areas looking for additional victims, according to Jeff Ohs, operatons chief for the Incident Command Team.

Crews, aided by 29 search dogs, have completed primary searches of all residents, and have moved on to more-thorough secondary searches, Ohs said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 