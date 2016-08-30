NAMI to Offer Family-to-Family Education Program for Families of Adults Living With Mental Illness

NAMI Southern Santa Barbara County, a program of the Mental Wellness Center, will offer its Family-to-Family Education Program for family members of adults living with mental health conditions beginning Sept. 7.

The free, 12-session course is designed to help all family members understand and support their loved ones who are living with mental illness.

Conducted by trained teachers, the program will include information on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions.

The NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program will be held Wednesday evenings from Sept. 7 through Nov. 30 at the Mental Wellness Center (617 Garden St. in Santa Barbara)

Pre-registration is required. To register or learn more, contact Ramona Winner at [email protected] or 805.884.8440 x3206.

— Jennifer Passaretti is a publicist representing NAMI Southern Santa Barbara County.