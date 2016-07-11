NAMI’s July Speaker Meeting to Discuss Law Enforcement and Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Santa Barbara County, a program of the Mental Wellness Center, will host its July Speaker Meeting with Undersheriff Bernard Melekian and Lt. Eddie Hsueh of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to educate the community on law enforcement and its relation to mental health conditions.

During the free program, which will be held at 7 p.m. July 28, Melekian will discuss how interactions between law enforcement and individuals who are affected by mental illness have evolved over the past several decades.

Hsueh will inform the community of a new initiative that is focused on training officers and staff on proper techniques to control and de-escalate conflict.

They will also delve into Sheriff’s Office collaborations with community providers, including the Department of Behavioral Wellness, to ensure that individuals are able to receive effective treatment for mental illness, not just incarceration.

This session will also provide information on plans to implement a comprehensive 40-hour course each year, titled Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), with more than 100 officers and deputies from other law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara County.

NAMI has both developed and advocated for this program both nationally and locally.

Open to the public, the July Speaker Meeting will be held at the Fellowship Club at the Mental Wellness Center (617 Garden St. in Santa Barbara) and is free.

Guests are welcome to enjoy coffee and dessert at 6:30 p.m. prior to the program, which will begin at 7 p.m. A Q&A session will follow, and Spanish translation is also available.

For more information, contact Jessie Schreiner, family advocate at the Mental Wellness Center, at 805.884.8440 x3206 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Passaretti is a publicist representing NAMI.