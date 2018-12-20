Nancy Andrea Rikmar Poyourow, 74, 1944-2018

Posted on December 20, 2018 | 2:22 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

Nancy Poyourow passed away on Dec. 18, 2018, at the age of 74 at her home, surrounded by her loving daughter Sarah and son Solomon.

Nancy was born Dec. 16, 1944, in Long Island, N.Y. She was the third eldest of four children of Charles and Emma Rikmar. Nancy met Doug in her mid-20s and they immediately fell in love and traveled the United States together, settling in Santa Barbara.

Nancy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Omie to her two grandchildren Madelyn and Caleb.

Nancy had a love of gardening. She was a volunteer for the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens for 20 years and kept a rose garden of her own, which she enjoyed tending to. Nancy would love to sit outside by her garden every morning and have breakfast with her beloved dog Ellie.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband Douglas, her parents Charles and Emma Rikmar, and her two sisters Ellen and Lore. She is survived by her daughter Sarah and son Solomon.

The funeral service will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito, at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2019. Reception to follow at Stella Mare’s, 50 Los Patos Way, Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.