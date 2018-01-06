Nancy G. Herrera of Santa Barbara, 1926-2018

Posted on January 6, 2018 | 5:59 p.m.

Nancy G. Herrera died peacefully in Santa Barbara on Jan. 3, 2018, at the age of 91.

Nancy is survived by her children, Michael, Lisa and Ken, also of Santa Barbara

Nancy was born on June. 30, 1926, in San Bernardino, CA. She married Pablo Herrera Jr. After living in Ventura and Santa Barbara, the couple purchased their longtime home in Goleta.

Nancy has two grandchildren, Marcus and Kristina. Her family remember her generosity, kindness, selflessness and patience.

Nancy was a devout Catholic who cherished her faith. She dedicated her life to nurturing and nourishing her family.

A rosary prayer service is scheduled for 9 am. Friday Jan. 19, at St Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara.

The funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, after the rosary prayer, also at St Raphael Catholic Church, with a reception to follow.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life.

— Kenneth P. Herrera