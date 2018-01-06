Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Posted on January 6, 2018 | 5:59 p.m.

Nancy G. Herrera of Santa Barbara, 1926-2018

Source:

Nancy G. Herrera
Nancy G. Herrera

Nancy G. Herrera died peacefully in Santa Barbara on Jan. 3, 2018, at the age of 91.

Nancy is survived by her children, Michael, Lisa and Ken, also of Santa Barbara

Nancy was born on June. 30, 1926, in San Bernardino, CA. She married Pablo Herrera Jr. After living in Ventura and Santa Barbara, the couple purchased their longtime home in Goleta.

Nancy has two grandchildren, Marcus and Kristina. Her family remember her generosity, kindness, selflessness and patience.

Nancy was a devout Catholic who cherished her faith. She dedicated her life to nurturing and nourishing her family.

A rosary prayer service is scheduled for 9 am. Friday Jan. 19, at St Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara.

The funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, after the rosary prayer, also at St Raphael Catholic Church, with a reception to follow.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life.

— Kenneth P. Herrera

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 