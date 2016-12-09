Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:44 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Nancy Iarossi Joins CASA Board of Directors

By Marissa Acker for CASA | December 9, 2016 | 9:19 a.m.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the dependency court system, announces the appointment of Nancy Iarossi to its board of directors.  

Iarossi moved to Santa Maria in 1990 when her husband was transferred to the Central Coast from Washington, D.C., by the federal government. Iarossi received her bachelor's degree in sociology and social science from Montclair State University and master's in education from George Mason University.

In 2013, she retired from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) and spent three years as a teacher on special assignment, working as a mentor with new SMBSD teachers in the Santa Barbara County beginning teacher program. She kept working for the county as a BTSSA instructor from 2000 until 2013, then returned to the classroom.

Iarossi has served as president of the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association (SMEEA), a CTA-affiliated teachers’ union local chapter, and negotiator for SMEEA from 1995-2013.

She continues to work as a substitute teacher for SMBSD and is on the board of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Eta Lambda chapter, an international organization dedicated to impacting education around the world.

“I admire Nancy’s commitment to children. Her background and passion in education make her a great candidate for our dynamic group of CASA board of directors. I know we will benefit from her experience!” said CASA Executive Director Kim Colby Davis.

The mission of CASA of Santa Barbara County is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

For more information about CASA, contact Crystal Moreno, 739-9102 ext. 2594 or email [email protected]

— Marissa Acker for CASA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 