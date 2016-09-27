Nancy Jean Salvucci of Santa Barbara, 1954-2016

Posted on September 27, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

Source: Lia Salvucci

Nancy Jean Salvucci, 61, passed away peacefully at home in Santa Barbara, California, on Sept. 20th, 2016, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1954, in Santa Barbara to Mary and Gene Forssell. She was the youngest of three children.

Nancy married Angelo Salvucci, M.D. in 1989. They had two children, Oryx and Lia Salvucci.

As a family, they traveled to many different countries, visiting museums and gardens, historic architecture, and experiencing other cultures and cuisines.

A lifetime resident of Santa Barbara, Nancy grew up in Mission Canyon surrounded by majestic oaks, old stone walls and the Santa Barbara Mission.

Inspired by Santa Barbara’s natural beauty, Nancy’s interests led her to volunteer at Lotusland and serve on the board of directors at Casa del Herrero.

Nancy established Garden Lane, an estate touring company showcasing local architects, interior designers and landscape architects’ projects.

She was Home and Garden editor for many local magazines.

In 2004, Nancy founded her own online publication, SB Digs, a popular Santa Barbara lifestyle magazine. Through her businesses, Nancy formed meaningful relationships with local artisans and business owners.

The Salvucci family thanks Dr. Gregg Newman, Dr. William Hahn, Dr. Julie Chacko, oncology nurse Adriane Butler, Dr. Trautwein and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.

No memorial services are planned.