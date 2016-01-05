Nancy Ladd Hoegh-Guldberg of Santa Barbara, 1937-2016

Posted on January 5, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

Source: Christian Hoegh-Guldberg

Nancy Ladd Hoegh-Guldberg passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on New Year’s Day in Santa Barbara.

Born May 31, 1937, she was 78 years old.

She was adored and admired by her husband of 48 years, Niels; her four children Christian, Niels, Karina and Erik; two daughter in-laws Katie and Dana; and three beautiful grandchildren Joe, Ava and Logan.

She will live on in all of their hearts forever.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy wished to have a contribution made in her name to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

Nancy will be missed by everyone who was fortunate to have known her. May she rest in peace.