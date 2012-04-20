Nancy Lowe Bullock, 1958-2012

Posted on April 20, 2012 | 9:43 p.m.

Source: Bullock Family

Nancy Lowe Bullock was born April 30, 1958, in Escondido, California. She excelled in school and graduated from high school with many awards, including recognition as a National Merit Scholar. She was active in sports and 4-H, and served as one of two ambassadors from California to the national 4-H meeting in Washington, D.C. Nancy attended La Verne College, now the University of La Verne, where she also excelled, graduating summa cum laude.

Nancy began her working career in property management and she soon built her own business. For a number of years, she wrote a very popular column in the industry’s national trade magazine.

As successful as Nancy was at work and school, her first love was the church. As a little girl, she spent every Saturday with her father around the church. Later, at St. Andrew’s Church, Escondido, and in the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego, she served in nearly every leadership position available. As a result of this background, she soon gave up management for nonprofit work and over the following years served as an executive with Episcopal Community Services in San Diego and later as the executive director of Episcopal Community Services in the Diocese of Arizona.

When Nancy relocated to Santa Barbara with her husband, the Rev. Jeffrey Bullock, newly installed rector of All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, she became the executive administrator of Mount Calvary Retreat Center. Her last position was as a planned giving officer with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in Santa Barbara. Nancy continued to work for the church in many capacities, singing in the choir and working with college students as part of the church’s outreach ministry.

Most dear to her was her work with the Ekklesia Project, for which she was an active participant and board member. Nancy’s passionate and intelligent faith was transformed by reading the work of Stanley Hauerwas, a man who later became her close personal friend.

Nancy’s life ended tragically on April 13, 2012. She was 53.

All who knew her will feel the loss of her bright spirit and urgent faith. Her good friend, Debra Dean Murphy of the Ekklesia Project, wrote of Nancy, “... on Sunday — a day that resonates with resurrection hope and with the promise of rest and renewal for all of creation — I sang ... for my friend. I offered a prayer for her peace, that she might now dwell in unity, the tension of faith and fear finally resolved in her weary, restless spirit. I pray that she now rests eternally in God, that light perpetual shines on her, and that she knows as never before that in life, in death, in life beyond death, God is with us. We are not alone.”

Nancy is survived by her husband, the Rev. Jeffrey Bullock and her children, Eddie and Adrienne; her stepchildren, Meghan and Nick; her father, Edward Lowe, and stepmother, Carol; and two sisters, Norma and Natalie.

A funeral service was held April 17, 2012, at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

Memorial donations in Nancy’s name may be made to the Ekklesia Project or All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara 93108.