Nancy Ranck Returns to Family Service Agency as Program Manager

By Melinda Johansson for the Family Service Agency | March 18, 2015 | 7:55 a.m.

Family Service Agency is pleased to welcome Nancy Ranck, LMFT, in the role of program manager for Youth and Family Behavioral Health.

Ranck
Nancy Ranck

Ranck returns to FSA after serving as the director of START (Support Treatment Advocacy and Referral Team) and ESSC (Elementary and Secondary Schools Counseling) programs for CADA (Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse) in Santa Barbara. Additionally, she worked as office manager at Santa Barbara Behavioral Health.

During her previous engagement at FSA, Ranck served as associate executive director, and as program coordinator, after getting her start as a school-based counselor.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology-religion from Greenville College in Greenville, Ill., and a master’s degree in clinical psychology at Pepperdine University in Malibu.

“It is becoming more and more apparent that our community is in dire need of additional mental health resources,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director. “With that in mind, I am very pleased to welcome Nancy Ranck back to the FSA fold. Not only does she have stellar credentials, but her historical knowledge of FSA will be immensely helpful as we strive to serve more people through our mental health clinics.”

FSA’s Youth and Family Behavioral Health program provides a wide array of mental health counseling services for children, youth, adults and families. These services result in positive, long-term improvements for overall quality of life, decreasing the likelihood of high-risk behaviors, and for students, improving academic success.

Many of FSA’s counseling professionals specialize in early childhood issues including anxiety, depression and other behavior problems. In 2014, the agency launched its Filial Therapy program, an innovative research-based play therapy for children ages 3 to 11 and their families.

For families facing difficult issues like substance abuse or neglect, FSA’s Intensive In-Home Therapy team is specially trained in non-traditional counseling practices. Their goal is to prevent out of home placement such as juvenile hall and foster care. Redirecting young people away from the juvenile justice system is the focus of FSA’s Youth Probation Counseling program, which provides a combination of tools, guidance and support to youth on probation.

Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services.

Its programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for the Family Service Agency.

