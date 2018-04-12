Nancy Ransohoff Joins Scholarship Foundation Board

Nancy Ransohoff, a writer and editor who has contributed to dozens of publications and websites over a career spanning almost 40 years, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

A native of Rhode Island, Ransohoff earned a bachelor’s degree in government at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, before serving as news bureau editor at Rhode Island School of Design.

She later embarked on a freelance writing career that would see her contribute to Los Angeles Times Magazine and Frommer’s and Gault-Millau guidebooks, among other publications.

After relocating to Los Angeles, Ransohoff worked as a writer and editor for Architectural Digest and Bon Appetit, including several cookbooks published by Bon Appetit.

Ransohoff currently covers Santa Barbara-area restaurants for Westways magazine, and contributes to Montecito Magazine, Santa Barbara Seasons, 805 Living, and travel website Bindu Trips.

A co-author of the guidebook Hometown Santa Barbara, Ransohoff also has worked as a writer for book publisher Globe Pequot Press.

She has supported area schools and currently serves on the Bowdoin College Alumni Council and as a Bowdoin alumni interviewer.

“Nancy clearly appreciates the power of language and the written word, and as such is well-suited to helping us in our important work," said Barbara Robertson, Scholarship Foundation interim president/CEO.

"I am pleased to welcome her to the foundation board,” Robertson said.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $100 million to more than 47,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

