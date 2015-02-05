Naomi Dewey Named Partner at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray Law Firm

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP is pleased to announce that Naomi Dewey has been named partner.

She will continue to provide general counsel and litigation services for private clients, foundations, nonprofits and small-business owners with a focus on employment law, construction and real estate.

Currently, Dewey is also president of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and is past-president of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers. She serves as elected governor of San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties for California Women Lawyers, for whom she is legal counsel.

Dewey also volunteers as a judge for Santa Barbara County’s Teen Court and is recognized as a 2014 and 2015 Southern California Rising Star — an honor given to only the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in California.

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP serves the needs of the area’s business community, from startup through operational needs and exit strategies, including tax and estate planning. It has industry and practice groups in business, corporate, venture, governmental, energy, agriculture, employment, litigation, land use, real estate, tax and estate planning, and many more.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.