Boat with Illegal Narcotics Crashes Near VAFB’s Wall Beach

Vandenberg Air Force Base personnel and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department were searching the area near Wall Beach on Thursday after a narcotics-filled boat crashed in the area.

A boat carrying illegal narcotics was discovered just north of the beach at 12:53 p.m., and authorities were searching the area for any occupants of the boat, according to Senior Airman Lael Huss of the 30th Space Wing Public Affairs Office.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the County Air Support Unit assigned Copter 3 to the effort to help Vandenberg.

As of 4 p.m., Vandenberg personnel had secured the area and were still searching for potential suspects, the Public Affairs Office said.

All base personnel have been advised to avoid Wall Beach and report any suspicious people or activity to Vandenberg Security Forces at 805.606.3911.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.