Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Dredge Narrow Channel to Reopen Santa Barbara Harbor Entrance

Winter storm waves, high tides lead to sand-clogged channel mouth that prevented some boats from moving in or out during the weekend

Kayakers decided to paddle out in the fog Monday at Santa Barbara Harbor, which had been clogged up with sand over the weekend, preventing many boats from going out.
Kayakers decided to paddle out in the fog Monday at Santa Barbara Harbor, which had been clogged up with sand over the weekend, preventing many boats from going out.        (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 29, 2016 | 7:22 p.m.

Boats could maneuver in and out of the Santa Barbara Harbor through a narrow channel Monday, which was welcome news for vessels forced to stay put over the weekend because sand clogged the harbor entrance. 

The mouth of the harbor was so blocked last Thursday that the U.S. Coast Guard declared a safety zone, meaning boats couldn’t go in or out without permission or an escort, according to Waterfront Facilities Manager Karl Treiberg. 

That designation was still in effect Monday, but dredging crews were able to clear a narrow channel pathway by Sunday afternoon.

Condor Express whale watching tours were canceled over the weekend, and operations were on hold at Santa Barbara Sailing Center as well — both of which were able to reopen Monday when the harbor was enveloped in fog.

“Even though we haven’t gotten the rain, we’ve gotten a lot of big west swells,” Harbor Operations Manager Mick Kronman said of El Niño winter storms.

“There is a channel open now, but mariners should be cautious.”

He said boats can make it out on the south side of the channel if they stay between the red buoy and the green buoy. 

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews began dredging the harbor channel a week ago, according to Treiberg. 

The U.S. Coast Guard (whose Blackfin boat is seen here) declared a “safety zone” at the Santa Barbara Harbor late last week, encouraging boats that didn’t have to go out to stay put. A narrow channel opened to boat traffic Monday, and officials hoped the full channel would be cleared by Thursday. Click to view larger
The U.S. Coast Guard (whose Blackfin boat is seen here) declared a “safety zone” at the Santa Barbara Harbor late last week, encouraging boats that didn’t have to go out to stay put. A narrow channel opened to boat traffic Monday, and officials hoped the full channel would be cleared by Thursday.      (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The crews typically dredge up sand caught in the bottom of the passageway twice a year in the spring and fall. Treiberg said the spring cycle started about five weeks sooner than usual because so much sand already accumulated.

The last time the harbor was this clogged was in March 2014, he said, when a winter storm closed the harbor and sidelined all vessels for days. The buildup was worse that time because the city hadn’t been able to dredge the previous fall.

“We’ve been escorting boats over the weekend,” Treiberg said. “It’s prudent for people to give us a call if they’re not familiar with the harbor. We’re trying to get the word out.”

He expected dredging to conclude by Friday or Sunday at the latest, noting it could be longer because crews were planning to remove more material than normal.

The north side of the harbor channel should be dug up and open by then, too, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 