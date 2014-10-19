Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

NASA Satellite Launched from VAFB Helps Reveal Secrets of the Sun

IRIS mission delivers key details about sun’s atmosphere, heat, solar wind and solar flares

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully { | October 19, 2014 | 7:25 p.m.

Scientists are gaining a few more pieces of the puzzle that is the sun thanks to a NASA mission linked to Vandenberg Air Force Base.

NASA’s Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) has provided scientists with five new findings, officials said.

Details of the findings appear in the current edition of Science and are explained on NASA’s IRIS website.

IRIS headed to space June 27, 2013, aboard a Pegasus XL rocket that was carried aloft under the belly of a modified L-1011 aircraft that took off from VAFB. The small winged rocket was released over the Pacific Ocean and soared into space.

Since it’s been under way, the mission has revealed how the sun’s atmosphere, or corona, is heated far hotter than its surface, what causes the sun’s constant outflow of particles called the solar wind, and what mechanisms accelerate particles that power solar flares.

The new information will help researchers better understand how Earth’s nearest star transfers energy through its atmosphere, as well as track the dynamic solar activity that can interfere with power grid systems on Earth and orbiting satellites in space.

NASA's solar mission is featured in Science magazine.
“These findings reveal a region of the sun more complicated than previously thought,” said Jeff Newmark, interim director for the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA headquarters in Washington. “Combining IRIS data with observations from other Heliophysics missions is enabling breakthroughs in our understanding of the sun and its interactions with the solar system.”

IRIS had one key goal: track how energy and heat moved through a little understood region of the sun called the interface region. That region is sandwiched between the solar surface and its outer atmosphere.

“This research really delivers on the promise of IRIS, which has been looking at a region of the sun with a level of detail that has never been done before,” said Bart De Pontieu, IRIS science lead at Lockheed Martin in Palo Alto. “The results focus on a lot of things that have been puzzling for a long time and they also offer some complete surprises.”

The discoveries have been given colorful names — twisting tornadoes, heat bombs, nanoflares, jets in solar wind and loops.

The spacecraft equipped with telescope is expected to make almost continuous solar observations during its $181 million, two-year mission.

IRIS marked the final Pegasus launch on NASA’s manifest. The small rocket built by Orbital Sciences Corp. served as a workhorse for lifting the space agency’s, military’s and commercial customers’ various small satellites into orbit in 42 missions since 1990.

A Pegasus XL rocket blasts into space after being launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a NASA L-1011 carrier aircraft in June 2013.
