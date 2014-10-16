Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

NASA Soil Moisture Mapper Arrives at Vandenberg AFB

Spacecraft set for Jan. 29 launch aboard Delta 2 rocket

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 16, 2014 | 6:42 p.m.

A NASA spacecraft designed to monitor Earth’s soil moisture has arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base, where crews will prep the satellite for a January launch.

The Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) spacecraft arrived Wednesday after a short road trip from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. 

In the next couple of months, the satellite will undergo final tests before being placed on top of a United Launch Alliance Delta 2 rocket in preparation for a planned Jan. 29 blastoff from Space Launch Complex-2.

This mission’s departure once was planned for early November, but was delayed nearly three months to allow for more testing for a critical component on the spacecraft.

SMAP will provide the most accurate, highest-resolution global measurements of soil moisture ever obtained from space, and will detect whether the ground is frozen or thawed, according to NASA.

The data will be used to boost scientists' understanding of the processes that connect Earth's water, energy and carbon cycles.

Scientists hope to use the satellite’s high-resolution global maps of soil moisture to understand how regional water availability is changing, with the information to be used to inform water resource management decisions.

“Water is vital for all life on Earth, and the water present in soil is a small but critically important part of Earth’s water cycle," said Kent Kellogg, SMAP project manager at JPL. “The delivery of NASA’s SMAP spacecraft to Vandenberg Air Force Base marks a final step to bring these unique and valuable measurements to the global science community.”

Soil moisture is critical for plant growth and supplies aquifers, or the underground water supplies contained in layers of rock, sand or dirt.

Through evaporation, water in the soil cools the land surface and lower atmosphere while seeding the upper atmosphere with moisture that forms clouds and rain. 

Among the users of SMAP data will be hydrologists, weather forecasters, climate scientists, and agricultural and water resource managers. Additional users include fire hazard and flood disaster managers, disease control and prevention managers, emergency planners and policy makers.

To make its high-resolution, high-accuracy measurements, SMAP will combine data from two microwave instruments — a synthetic aperture radar and a radiometer.

From their place in space 426 miles above the planet, the instruments will be able to peer through clouds and moderate vegetation cover day and night to measure water in the top 2 inches of the soil.

SMAP is designed to operate for at least three years, and is expected to produce a global map of soil moisture every two to three days.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 