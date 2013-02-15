NASA to Track Near-Earth Asteroid on Friday

NASA plans to provide a live broadcast and commentary Friday during the close “fly by” of a small near-Earth asteroid.

The asteroid, named 2012 DA14, will make its closest approach at 11:25 a.m., when it will be about 17,150 miles above the Earth’s surface, according to NASA.

The half-hour broadcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena starts at 11 a.m., and will incorporate real-time animation to show the location of the asteroid in relation to Earth, along with live or near real-time views of the asteroid from observatories in Australia, weather permitting.

Scientists expect the asteroid to zoom past the planet and not have any impact on Earth.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Scroll down to watch NASA’s coverage of the near-Earth asteroid





Stream videos at Ustream