Natalia Perea Adams of Santa Barbara Earns SMU’s Multicultural Academic Achievement Award

By Christina Voss for Southern Methodist University | March 31, 2014 | 1:56 p.m.

Natalia Perea Adams, a resident of Santa Barbara, received the Award of Achievement at the 24th annual Southern Methodist University Multicultural Academic Achievement Ceremony.

The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs recognizes the academic achievement of minority students who have achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

To be recognized with the Award of Achievement, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.749.

During a March 2 ceremony, SMU President R. Gerald Turner welcomed faculty, staff, students and their families. He commented on the great work minority students have done and are doing at SMU. Several students shared their experiences in academics and leadership activities.

Devean Owens, an SMU Hunt Scholar majoring in public relations and advertising, served as the keynote speaker.

"I challenge you to find your voice and step outside your comfort zone," Owens said. "Be intentional in your actions and be the change you wish to see at SMU as well as in the world around you."

Click here for more information.

SMU is a nationally ranked private university in Dallas founded 100 years ago. Today, SMU enrolls nearly 11,000 students who benefit from the academic opportunities and international reach of seven degree-granting schools.

— Christina Voss represents Southern Methodist University.

