Natalie Cole to Close Granada Grand Opening Events

With the resounding success of the newly restored Granada’s grand re-opening to a sell-out crowd and rave performance reviews last Thursday night, attention now turns to the first show of The Granada “Preview Seven” series, which features Natalie Cole on Friday.

March 14 at 7:30 pm. The Granada’s “Star Night” performance is co-presented by The Granada and Jacalyn Kane Productions.

"Most of our A-level tickets are gone for Natalie Cole," said Granada’s Executive Director Peter Frisch. "This is exactly the trend we saw for the Granada’s Opening Gala last Thursday. The top-tier tickets went first, and the rest of the house sold out in less than a week. People who waited until the last minute were clamoring for tickets but nothing was available. If this pattern continues with Natalie Cole, we will probably sell out by mid-week. Fortunately, This grand theatre has a very intimate feel, so there are wonderful seats at every price."

The event is also the finale of The Granada’s Opening Celebrations, a series of opening events that included the Hard Hat Night, the Opening Gala, Stephen Sondheim and finally Natalie Cole.

“This is a rare opportunity for Santa Barbarans to experience history in the making as Natalie Cole ushers in a new era of classic performance at the storied Granada,” Jacalyn Kane explained. Tickets for Natalie Cole are priced at $140, $100 and $65.

Cole, the daughter of the late great Nat “King” Cole, kicks off seven dynamic events in The Granada “Preview Seven,” a subscription series that marks the return of live entertainment at the treasured Santa Barbara venue after nearly six years.

In addition to Natalie Cole, The Granada “Preview Seven” includes the following shows: Jacalyn Kane Productions presents America on Sunday, April 6; Mandy Patinkin In Concert with Paul Ford on piano on Friday, April 11; Break! The Urban Funk Spectacular follows on Friday, April 25; The Fresh Aire Music of Mannheim Steamroller on Wednesday, April 30; Diavolo, a technological world of dancers, gymnasts, actors and athletes on Saturday, May 10; and the series concludes with State Street Ballet and Santa Barbara Choral Society in Carmina Burana, a world premiere, on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1.