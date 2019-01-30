Natalie McCaffery Comes Up Big for Laguna Blanca in 0-0 Draw With Santa Clara

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca and Santa Clara played to a scoreless draw to remain tied for second place in the Frontier League girls soccer standings.

The teams are 4-1-1 and scheduled to play again on Thursday in the regular season final.

Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer said goalkeeper Natalie McCaffery was the player of the match.

"She made three absolutely incredible saves to keep the clean sheet," he said. "Their best chance came in the second half when they ripped a shot that, when it came off of her foot, I thought it was in. Natalie got a hand to it and pushed it onto the post. The ball came straight down and she was able to gather the rebound.

"Our entire team gave such an effort tonight that I can’t find enough positive things to say about them," he added. "We were limited in chances going forward, but fought for everything and were able to keep Santa Clara in front of us."