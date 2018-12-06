Natalie McCaffery Makes 13 Saves in Laguna Blanca Loss to Thacher

Girls Soccer

Goalkeeper Natalie McCaffery made 13 saves, but it wasn't enough for the Laguna Blanca girls soccer team in a 2-0 non-league loss against Thacher on Thursday.

The Toads a goal in each half.

"It was only our second game of the year and we saw a tremendous amount of improvement from our first match," said Owls' coach Kevin Shertzer.

The Owls created some chances but they hit an open shot wide and hit the post in a goal-front scamble in the first half. They hit the post on a penalty shot in the second half.