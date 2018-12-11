Natalie McCaffery’s Goalkeeping Saves Laguna Blanca in 2-2 Draw

Girls Soccer

Natalie McCaffery made at least 15 saves and Margaux Murphy and Bea Lujan scored goals to help the Laguna Blanca girls soccer team draw with St. Bonaventure, 2-2, in non-league girls game on Tuesday.

Both goals by the Owls came in the first half. Murphy scored on a rebound after Julie Guglielmo's header off an Audrey Murphy corner kick was blocked by the St. Bonaventure goalkeeper.

On the second goal, Guglielmo passed back to Lujan, who unleashed a curling rocket into the bottom corner of the goal.

St. Bonaventure stepped up its pressure in the second half and McCaffery "made save after save, and it seemed we had a force in front of our goal," said coach Kevin Shertzer.

The Seraphs finally broke through for two goals, and the Owls were able to hold on for the tie.

"I would like to acknowledge our entire defense in this game, but especially Maddie Kirk and Amelia Fowler," Shertzer said. "Both had tremendous games and were able to take what we were working on in practice and put it directly into a game environment against a very good St. Bonnie team."

The Owls play at home against Bishop Diego on Thursday in the Frontier League opener.